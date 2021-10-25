Fire engulfed the property of 29-year-old Nesha Bennett at St Julien Road in New Grant on Saturday night, reducing her home of nine years to ashes and debris.
Bennett, her husband and two young children ages six and 12 years are now homeless, with thousands of dollars in lost furniture and appliances, and unsure of what will happen to their family.
When the Express visited yesterday, Bennett could not be consoled after seeing the blackened remains of the structure for the first time.
“We don’t have anything at all. It is really frustrating right now,” she said.
According to Bennett, she and her children were spending the night at a friend’s home in Princes Town when they were alerted of the fire. Her husband, who works in construction, had left earlier in the evening to work.
At around 7.30 p.m., she said, she received a text that the house was ablaze. Though the Fire Service had been contacted, Bennett said that by the time authorities had arrived, the structure had already become ash.
With nowhere else to go, she and her children returned to the home of her friend. And until a more permanent solution can be reached, she said, they will be staying with her brother.
“I wasn’t home, we got a phone call saying the house was in flames. The fire truck came and police, but the house was already in ashes. We can’t say what caused the fire because I was not around. I was with one of my friends last night, I went there because I had nowhere else to go. My brother just came so I will be staying by him until,” she said.
The two-bedroom home, along with several appliances, including her children’s schoolbooks, clothes and electronics, she said were completely destroyed.
She is now pleading for assistance in rebuilding a place for her family to live.
“Two bedrooms, a kitchen and a hall. Everything is gone, we lost every single thing. All The kids, books, laptop. TV, fridge, washing machine, bed stove, everything. If I get assistance, I would appreciate it. I would be grateful because I lost everything. There are a lot of things that went wrong. I would like to get back a house and all my children’s stuff for school, we have no clothes, nothing,” she said.
For those who can assist Bennett and her family, they can be reached at 369 8526.