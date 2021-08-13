The two-year-old daughter of Niama Alexander is currently back with relatives.
Alexander was shot dead on Wednesday morning at her home along Walters Lane, Enterprise, during a confrontation with police that also claimed the life of her husband, 28-year-old Anthony “Bago” St Louis.
On Wednesday following the shooting, senior officers in the Central Division had confirmed that a “female toddler” was present at the scene of the shooting, and had been taken into the care of the State while arrangements were being made for her to be handed over to relatives.
One firearm and an extended magazine was found on the scene, police claimed.
Police also found 620 grammes of narcotics at an abandoned house in close proximity to the crime scene.
Police claimed they were visiting the home while following up on information that St Louis had been linked to a conspiracy to kill Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan.
However, residents of the area said while they did not see the incident themselves, they did not believe the account of the police, and have called on the Police Service to release body camera footage of the incident.
They also noted that both St Louis and Alexander were fatally shot in front of a two-year-old girl.
The Express later confirmed with police the presence of the toddler at the time of the shooting.
“But y’all notice that there was no mention of the child. That little girl was covered in her mother’s blood. And the police were quick to say Bago use Niama as a human shield, but no mention that they opened fire on a house with a baby inside.
“And furthermore, if they are claiming that Bago used Niama as a shield, what you are telling me is that these officers have no training to fall back, and not to shoot the innocent people that will be in an area? So police are also part of the ‘Any Body Can Get It’ gang?
“Because I don’t understand how if they know someone was using another person as a shield, how they still opened fire. ’Cause they are trying to paint their own narrative on social media and through the news, and sooner than later the public will forget about this, while the residents and relatives will live with this forever.
“And when people act up and protest later on, the public always want to know why. This here, this is why,” a relative told the Express yesterday.