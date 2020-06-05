ren.png

Reanna Gordon

A young mother was killed in Diego martin on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Reanna Gordon, of Farfalla Drive, Signature Park, Arima.

At about 9.10p.m. she was in the driver's seat of a white Kia Sportage with two female friends aged 23 and 22.

The vehicle was parked along Julien Park, Diego Martin.

30531305_1621154364668663_2935756338912821248_n.jpg

The group was waiting in the vicinity of Khan’s Superstore and Liquormart, for a male friend.

While there, a white Nissan Wingroad pulled alongside the SUV, and a masked man ran out of the car with a 'long gun', and began shooting.

Gordon was shot several times in the head and upper body.

37963627_1768226213294810_2241433484914589696_n.jpg

She was taken to the St James Infirmary, and died at 9.25p.m.

She was pronounced dead by doctors at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

98000560_2922009607916459_8558198142346985472_n.jpg

Police suspect that Gordon may have been killed due to her friendship with persons said to be known criminal elements.

The homicide toll stood at 193 for the year last night.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Online teaching ‘not very effective’

Online teaching ‘not very effective’

THE delivery of education during the period of school closure has been fraught with challenges and teaching cannot simply resume as normal when schools reopen in September.

From the lack of accountability of teachers to the lack of access to the Internet and devices for many pupils, the process has simply not been effective.

Broke and waiting

Broke and waiting

More citizens are expressing disappointment at not receiving the promised salary grant.

Housekeeping employees of The Villas at Stonehaven at Black Rock, Tobago— Rackel Ayres and Sheldon Greene — told the Express they continue to be “disappointed” since they have not yet received the $1,500 salary relief grant to assist with their expenses during Covid-19.

Massy Motors furloughs 68, rotates 35, cuts salaries of 10

Massy Motors furloughs 68, rotates 35, cuts salaries of 10

MASSY Motors, the largest dealer of new cars in T&T, yesterday announced it has furloughed 68 employees, it will rotate an additional 35 members of staff one-day on and one-day off and ten executives will have their salaries cut by 20 per cent.

The expenditure-reduction measures, which will impact 113 employees in total, took effect from June 1 and are due for last three months, Massy Motors chairman, David O’Brien told the Express yesterday.