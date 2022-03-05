A Chaguanas woman was killed and her body suspected to have been left in a house that was set afire at Manzanilla on Thursday evening.
Police suspect that the burnt remains of the body of Patricia Phillip, of Eagle Avenue, Branch Trace, Enterprise, were discovered in the house of her friend at Eastern Main Road.
Phillip’s seven-year-old son, who was with her, was not harmed, police said.
A close male relative of Phillip surrendered to police hours after the incident.
A police report stated that around 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, Phillip was with her son at the home of a male friend at Manzanilla.
Police said that the suspect arrived at the house, armed with a firearm.
The report said that a male friend of Phillip became afraid and ran off, escaping through the bushes.
A short time later he observed the house on fire.
The friend made his way to Manzanilla Police Station where he made a report and Sgt Bhim, Cpl Singh and other officers, as well as fire officers of Mayaro Fire Station under the supervision of FSSO Thomas, responded.
The fire was extinguished and a body burnt beyond recognition was observed in the area of the living room.
Police found Phillip’s son in good health and unharmed approximately a quarter mile away from the house.
Sgt Campbell and other detectives of Homicide Region Two as well as Special Evidence Recovery Unit investigators processed the scene.
The human remains were taken to the Sangre Grande mortuary pending autopsy following testing for Covid-19.
Also visiting the scene were ASP Revanales, Insp Ramkissoon, Sgt Mohammed and other officers of Mayaro police station.
The suspect later surrendered to the Chaguanas police