A 67-year-old woman was knifed to death at her home in Mayaro on Friday night.
When police arrived, they found the suspect standing in a bedroom, holding a bloody knife.
He surrendered.
Dead is Margaret Nina, of Maloney Road West, Grand Lagoon.
Police were told that at around 10p.m., Nina and a 31-year-old suspect argued over a sum of money owed to his sister.
Screams were heard coming from the house. When one of Nina’s son went looking for her, he was attacked by the suspect and stabbed in the knee.
He ran to a neighbour’s house and called police.
Officer say that when they arrived at the house, all the doors and windows were closed, but they saw movement.
They forced their way into the house by prying open a window.
Officers found the woman dead, with a wad of cash tucked in her waist.
Police said they continued searching the house and called on the suspect to open a bedroom door.
When he did not, the lock on the door was picked and officers moved in to find him standing there, holding a 12-inch long knife.
He dropped it and was arrested.