Mom knifed to death

A 17-YEAR-OLD BOY is being questioned in connection with the murder of a 61-year-old female relative.
The woman has been identified as Raffina Khan of Duncan Street in Port of Spain.
She was said to be a retiree from the Port of Spain City Corporation.
According to police reports, around 1 p.m. on October 25, Khan was at her home when she was confronted by the 17-year-old.
During the argument, the teenager reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Khan several times in the face and chest.
Other relatives at home intervened and notified the police as well as the paramedics.
The injured woman was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by her 36-year-old son.
Officers of the Besson Street Police Station responded and took possession of a black-handled knife the teenager allegedly used to attack the 61-year-old woman.
The teenager was detained and taken to the Maracas St Joseph Booking Centre, pending the continuation of investigations.
Attempts were made to send him for psychiatric evaluation. However, officials at the St Ann’s Hospital told investigators they were unable to take custody of the teenager at the time.
Around 3.15 a.m. on Saturday, Khan succumbed to her injuries at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Initially, the teenager was being questioned about the offence of wounding with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
However, as a result of Khan’s death, the 17-year-old boy is now expected to face a charge of murder.