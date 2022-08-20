The bruised body of a seven-year-old girl was found in a house in Palo Seco on Friday night.
She was identified as Mckenzie Hope Rechia.
A police report stated that the child's mother, 25-year-old Deneil Rechia, travelled to a mosque in Claxton Bay where she asked to meet the Imam, at around 10.20pm.
The mother, who police said suffered from a mental disorder, told the religious leader that her daughter was unresponsive and she needed him to accompany her to their home.
He went to the woman's home and discovered Mckenzie lying on a mattress on the floor of the wooden shack she shared with her mother.
He contacted the police.
A team of officers responded to the report and found the child covered with a curtain. She was wearing underwear and a top. Her face was swollen and there was a bruise to the left side of her neck.
A close relative was detained at the scene for questioning.