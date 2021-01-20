A D’Abadie woman is dead after was attacked by her pet Rottweiler yesterday evening.
Gaytrie Chanderpaul, 56, of Andrew Lane, D’Abadie, was said to be giving her pet Rottweiler a treat at about 6.45pm on Tuesday, when the animal suddenly got aggressive.
She was bitten several places about her body.
Her 32-year-old daughter, Mandy, heard the commotion and rushed to her mother's aid.
The injured woman was taken to the Arima Hospital where she was treated.
However, she succumbed to her wounds about an hour later.
The scene was visited by C.S.I WPC Edghill, PC Sookhan and WPC Pablo Singh.
Cpl Metivier is continuing enquires