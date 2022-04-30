HOMICIDE detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 48-year-old woman who was shot dead in Petit Bourg on Saturday morning.
She was said to be the mother of one of the men who was also shot and killed at the same location along Irving Street, while playing a game of cards on Thursday night.
Investigating officers said it is believed the gunmen returned to the location to murder the woman’s younger son, but in opening fire, the woman, Gillian Lewis, was hit and later pronounced dead at hospital.
Her 25-year-old son was also shot and remained warded at hospital up to yesterday evening police said.
Lewis was among three people who were killed between Friday night and yesterday morning, bringing the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 175.