Christine Jordan Morrison believes her son died a hero after he drowned following his rescue of a girl at Clifton Hill Beach on Emancipation Day, and yesterday, she called for lifeguards to be stationed at the beach.
Otis Morrison died after he saved an 11-year-old girl from drowning.
His wife, Keishallene Morrison, who was present during Monday evening’s incident, told reporters that her husband, who could swim, went to assist the child after he heard her shouts for help.
She said Morrison, while keeping the child afloat, alerted those who were on jet skis. The child was taken to safety, but Keishallene said: “I was saying something wrong with Otis.... Then I saw other beachgoers start to pull him out from the beach, they took him to the shore and start to do CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).”
She was grateful for a nurse who assisted and gave her hope. Keishallene was told that her husband’s pulse was detected, but although he was rushed to the Point Fortin Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.
A police report said the 11-year-old Standard Four pupil, who is from Marabella, was rescued around 4.45 p.m.
Morrison, of Salick Trace, Gonzales Village, Guapo, was 36 years old.
Jordan Morrisson said she was proud of her son who heard the child’s cries and went to assist. “He died as a hero. He’s gone but not forgotten; I will always remember him as a hero,” she said.
She however questioned the absence of lifeguards at the beach. “Why Clifton Hill has to be the slackest beach in Trinidad and Tobago? If it had a lifeguard, probably my son would have been alive today. I know that he did a good work and that keep me up. But I lost my son; he did a work a lifeguard was supposed to do,” she said.
She said the beach is frequented by people, especially on public holidays, and “in the future, I would like them to put a lifeguard on Clifton Hill Beach”.
A good father
Keishallene said the tide was high and there were other people around when the girl got into difficulty. She believes had her husband not acted, the girl would have drowned.
Their eight-year-old daughter who accompanied them on the unplanned trip to the beach, and was present during the incident, asked why this was happening to her father.
Keishallene also called for lifeguards to be stationed at the beach, especially on public holidays when there are several people.
Keishallene and Otis were married two years ago after being together for 17 years. She described him as a loving, caring and good father to his children, ages 11 and eight.
He worked as a boat engineer but also had his own business.
Otis was described as a person who would do anything for anyone and who always put his family first.
Lyndon Harris, councillor for Techier/Guapo, the area Morrison lived, said the issue of lifeguards at the Clifton Hill Beach had been raised at the council level with the Point Fortin mayor before Monday’s incident, and the Member of Parliament was aware.
The Express yesterday reached out to MP Kennedy Richards, but calls and messages to his telephone went unanswered.