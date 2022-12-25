Ten years after he was taken from her, seven years of legal wrangling and close to $2 million later, Joanne (not her real name) meets another Christmas Day without her son.
“The whole issue was getting back my son,” said the 37-year-old mother in an interview with the Sunday Express last week, after the Privy Council reinstated the $1.92 million awarded to her now-19-year-old son with a rare genetic disorder who was bullied and abused after he was removed from her care and placed in State custody.
“All kinda money talk and court case, but my child still not home,” she said. “My son going to be 20 next year and he still inside a home for Christmas.”
She says the children’s home where he is currently housed is difficult to access and she has been asking the Children’s Authority to move him closer so that she could see him more often.
“Last time I saw him was about three or four months ago. It far. Transportation and money is a problem. My sister used to carry me when she had her day off, but she had an accident with the car,” she said.
It is that same precariousness, living on the cusp of survival, that led to her son being taken from her and that now, a decade later, finds her still unable to house a now-grown man with Prader-Willi syndrome.
“Stability was the only problem with me. I explained that to the magistrate at the time. My children go to school. I take care of my children. Even the (police) officers used to see me carrying my children to school.”
There was no effort by any institution to help her, she says.
“They never try to help me. Not a probation officer to assist me with nothing. Police used to see him walking and is true, when I sleeping he would walk out. All 2 and 3 in the morning. But they just lay charge. They never dig deeper.”
To have him returned to her, the mother needs to demonstrate she is financially stable and can accommodate a man-child who is morbidly overweight, has speech difficulties, is unable to walk and has suffered medieval trauma in State facilities for ten years.
She tried applying to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), but circled back to the same problem of how to pay. Now, with last week’s landmark Privy Council decision, she will move quickly to secure accommodation and reintegrate her family.
“My plan is to get my son home, medically fit. Help him with his medical care. Give him plenty activity so his mind wouldn’t always be on what he went through.
“I feel he wouldn’t be walking out and thing again. I raise he and I know how to deal with he. I understand what he saying when he talk.”
The boy was nine when he was taken from her. He will be 20 next year.
“They used his problem to make matters worse rather than see what they could do to help me. I went to lawyers because they were doing well outta-timing thing with my child and when I get on about it, they calling police for me. I have more work than them to do when he come home,” she said.
Background
The Privy Council last week upheld a 2019 ruling by High Court Judge Avason Quinlan-Williams who awarded the boy $1 million in vindicatory damages for breach of constitutional rights and $921,200 in compensatory damages.
The case: The nine-year-old was removed from his mother’s care in 2012. He was sent to number of children’s homes before being committed to St Michael’s for “safekeeping” by a magistrate. From there, he was sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital. He suffered egregious physical, sexual and emotional abuse at each facility. His story was highlighted in the Express, after which Anand Ramlogan, SC, moved to represent the child.
Ramlogan’s legal team included Robert Strang, Adam Riley and Ganesh Saroop. The State was represented by King’s Counsel Howard Stevens and attorney Katharine Bailey.