THE children of Penni Beckles-George miss the time they would usually spend with their mother and also her cooking of their favourite dish, macaroni pie.
Beckles-George has a brain tumour and an aneurysm. She told the Express that she often feels weak and faint and has to lie down.
Her children are nine, six and three years old.
“I’m not able to really play with them much when they want me to play. Sometimes I can’t even get to cook the things they like me to cook. They love macaroni pie. I also can’t get to focus on their online schooling much,” the former pre-school teacher said.
Beckles-George has to undergo brain surgery. It is scheduled for March 22, 2021 and she trying to raise the $200,000 needed.
Her children have their own medical conditions, with the eldest facing severe seizures which have gotten worse over the years, and asthma.
While the health of her little ones have always been her priority, George is now herself in need of medical assistance.
It was back in 2019, while at the San Fernando General Hospital for another condition, George’s right hand and right foot became numb. She was sent for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). “(It) showed that I had a brain tumour and a cerebral brain aneurysm.”
Beckles-George can now move her right hand but has not regained strength in her right foot. She walks with a limp and often off balances. She added that she experiences headaches daily and once fainted on the roadway.
A follow up procedure last December revealed the urgency for surgery.
Beckles-George, 35, of Point Fortin, explained that the “aneurysm can erupt at any point or result in a stroke”.
She said, “The major surgery is not offered at the general hospitals and will have to be done privately. I have requested assistance from social services, however, the long waiting list before finances can be approved leaves my life in serious jeopardy.”
Beckles-George said she obtained quotations from medical facilities where both surgeries could be done to avoid two cuts to the brain. She added, “The average cost of conducting a cerebral artery aneurysm embolisation at a private institution is approximately $200,000.”
Beckles-George no longer works and explained that since the closure of Petrotrin, her husband of ten years has been unemployed.
She has forwarded letters to different entities and has reached out on social media as she seek assistance.
A FundMeTnT account has been started and donations can be made under the name Penni George Brain Surgery Fund.
Contributions can also be made via First Citizen’s Bank account number 2415961 or Unit Trust Corporation account number 45193682. Beckles-George can be contacted at 319-4714.
The mom of three who is fond of singing and dancing, said, “I hope one day I can again.”