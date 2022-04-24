THE MOTHER of the man suspected of killing PC Clarence Gilkes claimed on Friday that the police have been trying to kill him since he took legal action against them in 2019.
Kadaffi Romney told the Sunday Express the police attempted to shoot her 29-year-old son on Friday afternoon, but he ran off.
She said when the officers called him to exit his home, he complied.
“My son put his hands up and they shot 20-something bullets behind him and, in doing so, they shot their own police officer,” she said.
This has since been flatly denied by officers on the scene and Ag Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
The mother maintained that what she was saying was not hearsay.
“This is the second time they have tried to frame my son for something, and after he ran they grabbed my other son, who was not in anything,” she said.
“I am not saying that my son is a saint. In the past he has fallen through the cracks of life and he has been trying to get his act together for his children, but they have been harassing him for the last two years,” she said.
“Just before Covid-19 he took out a lawsuit over the harassment, and then Covid came,” she said.
She said her son told her “they are trying to kill me”.
She said when he was held in July last year at a party, “they took him to jail. He has since come out on bail”.