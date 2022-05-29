Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who broke into his mother's home and sexually assaulted the woman.
The victim, a 47-year-old janitor, was treated at the Siparia District Health Facility.
A police report stated that the woman was asleep at her home when the man entered at around 2.45am on Friday.
Police said the man, a security guard, went into his mother's bedroom, held her down and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.
He then left the house.
The woman went to the Penal Police Station where she filed a report.
She was taken to the Siparia Health Facility to be medically examined.
Police said a search was conducted at the man's Debe apartment but he could not be found.
Penal police are investigating.