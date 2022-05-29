crime tape

Police are searching for a 20-year-old man who broke into his mother's home and sexually assaulted the woman.

The victim, a 47-year-old janitor, was treated at the Siparia District Health Facility.

A police report stated that the woman was asleep at her home when the man entered at around 2.45am on Friday.

Police said the man, a security guard, went into his mother's bedroom, held her down and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

He then left the house.

The woman went to the Penal Police Station where she filed a report.

She was taken to the Siparia Health Facility to be medically examined.

Police said a search was conducted at the man's Debe apartment but he could not be found.

Penal police are investigating.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Integrity Commission seeks power to decide on staffing

Integrity Commission seeks power to decide on staffing

The Integrity Commission has prepared a note for Cabinet to amend the Integrity in Public Life (IPLA) legislation to make clear that it has the power to determine its staffing needs, exclusive of any other authority.

The request comes in the wake of a “tumultuous year” in which the commission found itself in conflict with the registrar, who is the adminis­trative head and its chief accounting officer of the commission; the in­­ves­tigators and other members of staff.

NOT ALL BAD NEWS

NOT ALL BAD NEWS

The 2022 World Popu­lation Review, which ranked Trinidad and Tobago sixth among countries with the highest crime rate global­ly, should not be viewed by the population as all bad news, says acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.

The reason for the high ranking was based on the number of reports of serious crimes made, coupled with the detection rate by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), he said, adding that the detection rate has been consistently increasing.

Uptick in crime in Northern Division

Uptick in crime in Northern Division

So prevalent is crime in the Northern Division that the division has been split into two geographically to better tackle the scourge.

Earlier this month, Supt Christopher Paponette attended a town hall meeting at the Arima Community Centre, where he recognised that the Northern Division as a whole had seen a recent uptick in criminal activity.

Recommended for you