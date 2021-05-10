POLICE are searching for two men – one who beat, sexually assaulted and doused a woman with kerosene at the back of her house , while the other kept a lookout nearby - on Saturday.
A police report said that around 8 a.m. the victim was in the washing area with a child standing nearby.
The victim observed two men, unknown to her, walk up to her driveway.
She shouted to the child to get inside the house where his other siblings were and close the door.
The victim told police that one of the men – who wore dark clothing and gloves – walked up to her, placed a knife to her throat and demanded money and jewellery.
The woman told the man that she did not have either, and when he demanded she open the door to the house she refused.
The criminal beat the woman until she collapsed to the ground.
The man then climbed on top of her, pulled a gun from the waist of his pants and placed it to the victim’s mouth.
He warned her that if she screamed, he would shoot her.
The man then sexually assaulted her with a metal hammer that was stored in the washing area.
She kicked the man and he became enraged, she told police.
He took a keg of gasoline from the washing area and poured it on the victim.
When one of the children from the house shouted, “the police almost reach”, both men ran off and escaped.
Officers of the San Fernando CID responded took the victim to the San Fernando General Hospital.
WPC Sutherland is continuing investigations.