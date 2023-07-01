The mother of missing five-year-old Jenysa Alleyne says her little girl was diagnosed with autism three years ago.
Marina Murray, a mother of two, said her daughter does not speak and would not have been able to call out for help.
Jenysa was spending time at her grandmother's house in Erin when she went missing at around 5pm on Friday.
Her mother said, "My child lives with me in Maloney but she came here on Tuesday to spend time by her father. She was supposed to come home on Thursday but the father came for clothes and asked that she stay until Sunday to go to church with them."
Murray, 30, said she received a call at around 7pm on Friday that her daughter was missing.
The mother was told that Jenysa was sitting on a chair in the gallery playing with a basket cover.
Her father was bathing with a hose five feet away.
"He said he looked up and saw her on the chair, playing with the cover. A few minutes later he looked again and she was gone," she said.