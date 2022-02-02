A woman was ambushed and shot dead meters away from her San Fernando home on Wednesday morning.
Selena Mohammed, 40, a mother of two, was killed in her car as she drove away from her home at Palmiste Bend, Coconut Drive, Green Acres.
The killing occurred at around 8.30 a.m.
Police said that the gunman, who was waiting in a vehicle on the street, flagged her down and she stopped her vehicle.
The gunman shot her at close range, returned to the vehicle and sped off.
Mohammed, a customs broker, died almost immediately.
Officers of the Southern Division Task Force, San Fernando CID, and Homicide Bureau of Region III have responded.
Police say the motive for the killing is not yet known.