A mother and her 12-year-old son, Levi Lewis, were chopped at their home in Lachoos Road, Penal.
Levi Lewis, who wrote the Secondary Entrance Examination (S.E.A) last month, died at hospital.
His mother, Abeo Cudjoe, died at the scene.
Lewis' father Neil Lewis described Levi as a helpful child who loved football. The boy aspired to attend his first choice of Presentation College.
The suspect, a soldier, is expected to turn himself over to the police.
The soldier's sister told the Express that her brother was innocent.
She said he was not at home at the time of the chopping which happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the house located near the David Williams Recreational Ground.
She added that the man had not been at the house for the last four to five days. Homicide officers were at the scene of the crime this morning.