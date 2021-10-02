A PENSIONER and her son died in a house fire this morning in Fyzabad.
The charred remains of Savitri Bhola, 74, and her son Christopher Bhola, 47, were found following the blaze at their Easy Street, Fyzabad home.
At around 2.15 am smoke was seen coming from the house by a relative.
An alarm was raised but the wooden structure quickly became engulfed in flames.
The fire service responded and the blaze was extinguished.
The remains of the mother and son were found among the burnt rubble. A post mortem is expected on Monday. Insp Ramphal , Sgt Jones and police officers including crime scene investigators visited the scene.