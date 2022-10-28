An Arima man was ambushed and killed by gunmen in Sangre Grande on Thursday evening.
Anderson Cudjoe, also known as “Andy”, 46, of Antigua Road, Wallerfield, was gunned down in the car park of a food outlet after purchasing a meal.
A police report stated that at around 6 p.m. a 28-year-old woman, her ten-year-old son and Cudjoe, arrived at KFC in Xtra Foods Plaza on Eastern Main Road, in the vicinity of the Turure Cemetery.
They all exited Cudjoe's black Nissan Xtrail and entered the food outlet to make a purchase.
Cudjoe exited the outlet a few minutes later, and returned to the vehicle, leaving the woman and her son awaiting their order.
A short time later, the woman and her son exited the outlet and were attempting to re-enter the vehicle in which Cudjoe was seated in the driver’s seat, when a white car, entered the carpark.
Two men wearing dark clothing – one with a firearm - exited the rear doors of the vehicle and approached Cudjoe’s car.
The woman grabbed her son and dropped to the ground.
Several rounds of gunfire rang out and the men returned to the vehicle and sped off.
The woman ran back into the KFC outlet with her son and the police were contacted.
WPC Stephen-Sammy, PCs Mohammed and Budhooram of the Sangre Grande CID responded and observed Cudjoe slouched in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer.
W/Insp Sylvester, Cpl Bushell and PC Hardath of the Homicide Bureau of Region II also responded.