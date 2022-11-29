Mom stabbed 70 times

PENSIONER Patsy Ramcharan sustained about 70 wounds inflicted with a knife on Sunday evening when she was attacked allegedly by a close female relative, who is a United States Marine veteran.
The police report on the incident stated that the doctor’s minutes from the Princes Town District Health Facility where Ramcharan was pronounced dead showed there were wounds to the face, neck, torso, and limbs.
Ramcharan, 68, a mother of three, was taken to the health facility after the attack at her home at White Trace, St Mary’s Village, Moruga at around 2.10 p.m.
Police detained a 38-year-old woman, and retrieved a bloody knife from the crime scene.
She remained in police custody on Monday.
At Ramcharan’s home on Monday, Jim Ramcharan, 78, and Ramcharan’s sister, Sherma Baptiste, sat in shock, still trying to come to terms with the horrific incident they witnessed.
Jim, who last month celebrated 22 years of marriage with Ramcharan, and Baptiste, said there was no warning nor any incident that had provoked the attack.
“We had no quarrelling, no hard talking. It just happened in a split second”, he said.
He said that he was sitting in the porch area cleaning chataigne and Ramcharan and the suspect were in the kitchen cooking lunch.
Ramcharan came to him and asked if he was ready to eat, and he said told her he wanted to complete cleaning and cutting up the vegetable.
Minutes later, he said, Ramcharan shouted out in pain, “oh God”, he said.
“I saw she (suspect) had a knife in her hand. Then she sprayed me with pepper spray and said, “Do not come here.” She then locked the door and stabbed her (Patsy) up. I ran into the road and the neighbours washed my eyes with milk and that cooled it a little. I told her to open the door and she said, ‘no’,”, he said.
The neighbours called the police and Cpl Simon and PC Ramanan of the St Mary’s Police Post responded.
Using a sledgehammer, the police officers broke down the door which led to the living room.
They found Ramcharan gasping for breath on a sofa, and the suspect in the living room.
The husband said that he gave the keys to his vehicle to the neighbours who took Ramcharan to the Princes Town District Health Facility.
“They got some sheets and wrapped her up, carried her downstairs and took her to the hospital”, he said.
The police officers arrested the suspect and as she sat in the living room with the handcuffs, Baptiste spoke to her.
Baptiste said, I asked her ‘what did you do?’ All she said was, ‘They didn’t want to give me what I want.”
I said, ‘What?’ And she said, ‘They did not want to give me what I want’.
Ramcharan’s husband added, “But she did not ask for anything. Anything she asks for she does get it. Anything she asks for in this house I does provide it.”
Baptiste said that the suspect lives in the United States, and has a seven-year-old daughter.
The suspect came to stay at the Ramcharans’ house about four months ago.
“She was normal, jolly, liming”, said Baptiste of the suspect. “Like something just tripped her off. That was not natural. She was so calm when I spoke to her.“
Jim said that his wife and the suspect spent most of their time together.
“At nights I would go into the bedroom to look at the news. They would be in the living room watching television until late, and they would watch TV together until midnight”, he said.
Asked if the suspect had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, Ramcharan’s relatives said they did not know.
Baptiste said, “We do not know what was inside of her (the suspect). If you know you know you have problems, seek help. If something is worrying you, talk about it”.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III are continuing investigations.