A YOUNG Penal woman was ambushed and beheaded on the street on Tuesday by a man whom she once loved.
Reshma Kanchan, 25, a mother of two, was on the roadway a few houses away from her home when the killer pounced and ended her life.
The suspect then got into his car and slit his throat, and sped off, but his vehicle crashed metres away from the scene of the killing.
The man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by ambulance, and warded in serious condition under police guard.
Reshma, a URP labourer, was walking to the junction near her home to wait on transportation to take her to her workplace in Debe when she was attacked in front of a neighbour's house.
She was chopped multiple times on her neck and face, and also sustained wounds to her arms when she tried to fend off the killer.
The horrific incident took place around 8 a.m. at Laltoo Trace, a community which its residents said had never before witnessed such brutality.
Three of her female co-workers huddled together and wept as they stood in street among the group of residents looking on as homicide and crime scene investigators examined the body.
Nearby at the family's home, Kanchan's mother, Davica Kanchan, 50, wailed for her deceased daughter and blamed the police for not arresting the man and preventing her daughter's killing.
The mother said that after her daughter had suffered for five years in an abusive relationship with the suspect, she ended it five months ago, and had moved on.
"He (the suspect) kept threatening her. He told her he would not leave her to live her life. Five months they broke up and she finally found someone to move on with her life. He was not maintaining her and the child. She asked him last night to buy pampers and he said he does not have any money. He always said he would chop and shoot me, and he would kill she. But he finally succeeded in what he was saying he would do", Davica cried.
As the grieving mother sat in front of family's Hindu prayer room, she related to the media a tale of torture and violence that her daughter had lived through for the last five years.
Davica said that the suspect came to her home on Sunday, and she armed herself with a metal pipe and chased him off.
Two weeks earlier, she said, the suspect had "pulled a blade" for Reshma, and police let him off with a warning.
"The police would always just warn him (the suspect). The Penal police station did not take me on. People say he have family working there. There is no justice from Penal Police Station. They do not care about anyone", the mother cried. "He kept threatening her. He told her he would not leave her to live her life. Five months after they broke up and she finally found someone to move on with her life. He was not maintaining her and the child. She asked him last night to buy pampers and he said he does not have any money. He always said he would chop and shoot me, and he would kill she. But he finally succeeded in what he was saying he would do."
Davica said that her daughter was already a mother of one when she met the suspect, an electrician of Siparia, on social media five years ago.
Reshma's first child was born with a hole and a murmur in her heart, and was abandoned by the father, said the mother.
The new mom, the infant, and the suspect initially lived at Davica's home, but after five months when she discovered that he was an alcoholic and physically abusing her daughter, she told him to leave.
She said that he returned to his parents' home at Siparia, but he continued to visit at her family's home and the abuse continued even after Reshma had her second child two years ago, the mother said.
Last year, on her 24th birthday, the celebrations turned violent when the suspect beat her, Reshma, and her sister.
"Last year on March 16 he beat her at our home. Right here, in front of the temple it happened. He hit me and he hit my daughter. He beat her (Reshma) so much until she couldn't eat food and she survived. I never told anyone. I prayed that he would leave but he never left. He kept coming back here", she cried. "The police didn't do anything. He told us he had police friends. She said she did not want to press charges. Only once last year she made a report against him", the mother said. "I have a restraining order against him because he used to come here and be abusive. I reported it, police were not taking me on. I took him to court. I got a restraining order and he still ended up in front of my gap. "
Davica said her daughter did not take out a restraining order against the suspect because she did not want to stop him from seeing her second child.
She said that on Monday Reshma went to the Siparia courthouse and collected maintenance money, and told the police that her relationship with the suspect had ended.
Davica remembered her second child as a someone who made everyone laugh and have an enjoyable time.
"There is no justice. I wonder how his parents feel today knowing that she is dead and left two little children. The little one is nursing still. What I am going to tell she when she asks for her mammy?", she wept.
The Express contacted Superintendent of the South Western Division Anand Ramesar by cell phone for a response to the mother's claims about the lack of police action.
Ramesar said that the mother's claims will be internally investigated by senior officers.
Ramesar said, "I express deep and sincere condolences to the family on behalf of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, and the South Western Division. This is very disturbing and very heartbreaking, and it has shocked the community in Penal. We will do an enquiry into the history of the reports that she had made, and if it is found that there are instances where there was a shortfall in the manner in which the officers had handled these, then there is going to be a reaction that is going to hold them accountable."
"When we look at domestic violence and the way the TTPS has moved forward in handling these, we have been mandating our officers to treat all these reports with a level of seriousness. The Commissioner has created the Gender-Based Violence Unit, specialised to treat incidents of domestic violence. So the management will enquire into what the mother has said and if it is found that that is so, then we will react accordingly."