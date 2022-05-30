A MOTHER of five was shot dead on Sunday night.
Moments before she was killed, 38-year-old Linda Dalipsingh was sitting in her gallery, at Crescent Drive, Mausica Road, D’Abadie, with a male companion from Waterhole, Cocorite, said police.
While there, investigators said the man, 27-year-old Romario Beggs, noticed a man dressed in black walking on the side of the roadway close to the house.
Suddenly, the man ran into the yard, pulled out a firearm and began shooting at Beggs and Dalipsingh.
The incident took place around 7 p.m.
Beggs ran into the house but not before he was shot in one of his legs, said investigators.
Dalipsingh frantically attempted to close the gallery gate to prevent the gunman from gaining access to the house, but while doing so, the shooter fired several more shots, hitting her in the chest area, before he ran off and escaped, said police.