A 29-year-old woman, whose car rolled down an incline on Thursday morning and fatally injured 60-year-old Patrice George, is aiding police with their enquiries.
The woman has informed investigators that at the time of the accident, she had parked her vehicle with her two children—aged nine and four—inside.
She stepped away to go to a nearby house to collect something.
She said she had applied the handbrakes and left the car, intending to return quickly. However, for reasons to be determined, police said shortly after she left, the vehicle began rolling down the hill.
Police are to ascertain if the car was left in neutral and brakes weren’t properly applied; or if the children, being left unattended, may have tampered with the brakes.
When the vehicle began rolling down the hill, George, who lives in the area, attempted to intervene, as he observed that the car was about to roll off the road and down a precipice.
He attempted to stop the vehicle. However, he was unsuccessful and was crushed by the car.
The vehicle rolled off the side of the roadway, and landed about five feet below.
The man’s body was pinned by the car.
People in the area raised an alarm, and officers from the Western Division and the Fire Service responded.
The children were unharmed in the incident.
The scene was visited by a team of officers led by Cpl Piper, along with a team of officers from the St James CID.
Residents of the area told the Express yesterday that George was well loved and well liked.
“He was always saying ‘good morning’ and interacting with everyone here. It was always a love with him. He was always also trying to help out here and there. So, when we heard he tried to stop the car on his own, that did not surprise us.
“He would have seen the children in trouble, and to him, he would have just thought he needs to help out. It’s sad, what happened. But I doubt you will be able to find a single person in this area who would have anything negative to say about that man at all,” Jason Ali told the Express.