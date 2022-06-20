Jaffet Williams was shot in his face on Monday at California.
He died in an open area a short distance from the roadway at Teelucksingh Street.
Williams, 27 of Junon Street East, California was with another person around 2 p.m. when a car pulled up and an occupant opened fire, an eyewitness said.
Williams was shot multiple times, including in the face, blowing off part of his head.
It did not prevent multiple people from recording the gruesome scene.
The father of two, was one of six people killed today in different areas of the country.