A hundred and twenty-six Digicel customer contact service centre employees have been retrenched this morning, as the company has transitioned to a consolidated regional centre in Jamaica.
The news was conveyed to the affected employees via teams meeting this morning.
The company in a statement on Monday said it has engaged several third-party customer contact-centre operators and is in discussions with them to absorb the affected employees into their operations in the coming weeks.
It also announced that its Regional Corporate Contact Centre will be consolidated as well, into a centre of excellence based here in Trinidad and Tobago.
The company outlined that retrenched employees will be treated fairly and with respect, and they will be supported through their transition with expanded EAP services, and special Transition Workshops on resume writing, interview skills, and financial management amongst other initiatives.
Digicel’s chief executive officer, Abraham Smith stated: “As a company, we are forever grateful for the contributions of our Contact Centre Agents and recognize their commitment to providing excellent service as our customers’ first point of contact. It is no secret that the Call Centre has been the heartbeat of our customer operations for 17 years, with many people throughout the business starting their journey there. It has been a great source of energy and vibrancy for the company and we will work toward keeping that spirit alive in all that we do.
He added, “While this decision was not taken lightly, we firmly believe that this move will benefit our customers and the company in the long run, as this consolidation will streamline our operations and reduce cost, which will ultimately help us to continue to be a competitive and sustainable business.”
A few workers after the meeting told the Express that they were saddened by the news and are hopeful of gaining employment at the companies Digicel is currently in talks with to absorb them.