A new San Fernando under construction

 

The Construction Sector, Establishments that support retail, sale and services in the Construction Sector (including Hardware Stores and Quarries registered under the Minerals Act, Chapter 61:03) and Laundromats, will be allowed to operate on a temporary basis. 

Pursuant to Regulation 3(10)(ao) of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, with effect from Monday 5th July 2021, the Minister of Health hereby authorises the Construction Sector, Establishments that support retail, sale and services in the Construction Sector (including Hardware Stores and Quarries registered under the Minerals Act, Chapter 61:03) and Laundromats, ONLY to operate, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, on the following days and times: 

The Construction Sector - Monday through Sunday - 6:00am to 8:59pm 

Establishments that support retail, sale and services in the Construction Sector (including Hardware Stores) - Monday through Sunday - 8:00am to 5:00pm 

Quarries registered under the Minerals Act, Chapter 61:03 - Monday through Sunday - 5:01am to 5:00pm 

Laundromats - Monday through Friday - 8:00am to 5:00pm 

Customers and operators of the abovementioned establishments are advised to comply strictly with the other legal requirements of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, the public health guidelines and legal requirements of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 17) Regulations, 2021. 

Additionally, customers are also asked to limit the time spent in the abovementioned establishments by restricting their purchases to those essential items that are required.

