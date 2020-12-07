MONEY and marijuana were seized, and six men arrested by police during police exercises in the Central Police Division on Saturday.
At locations at Couva and Chaguanas, police seized a total of 1.64 kilogrammes of marijuana and $14,427 and $10US.
At Couva, police said surveillance was conducted at a residence on Flamingo Avenue, Lisas Gardens, when several men were allegedly observed conducting transactions at the location.
A police team executed a search warrant at the premises and arrested four men for the offence trafficking in marijuana.
Later during the police exercise, officers went to Union Village, Chaguanas, where they also seized narcotics and arrested two men.
One was to be charged for the offence of trafficking in marijuana and another for possession of marijuana.
A warrant is being issued for the arrest of a third suspect for trafficking in marijuana.
The exercise took place between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. was coordinated by Snr Supt Curt Simon, Supts Ramphal and Pierre, ASP Gibbs, and Insp Ragoo, supervised by Insp Alexander, Sgts Modeste and Badree and included officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Central Division Task Force Area South, Couva Warrants, and the Canine Branch.