Social media posts alleging Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is under investigation by United States authorities for money laundering are spreading fake news.
This is according to Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga in a Facebook post.
The minister stated that he received multiple messages concerning images circulating with the allegation about the PM.
De Nobriga said the “facts” are that Prime Minister Rowley travelled to the US for the IX Summit of the Americas and extended his stay in the US to attend to his personal healthcare, which is in the public record.
“I don’t know the authors of the posts circulating, but it is instructive that almost everyone who sent me the posts identified one as a known UNC (United National Congress) operative.
“I won’t make a pronouncement on that, but a cursory review of their posts will be sufficient for anyone to come to their own conclusion,” he stated.
“What I do know is that this is straight out of the UNC Opposition’s playbook. It is textbook misinformation and it is a distraction.
“It is consistent with the near constant flow of misinformation in the public domain that must then be addressed, out of respect for the public whom we serve, and which then takes us away from being able to address very real concerns the public has,” he added. The minister said these posts, like others from other “operatives”, first and foremost are devoid of any facts or references to facts.
“They are also deliberately irresponsible and inflammatory with their words, but this should come as no surprise to people either. This is the behaviour to which we have become accustomed,” he stated.
“What we need to understand is the intention. It is to plant the seed of doubt and contention. Unfortunately, when they inevitably retract those words, they know the damage will have been done,” he added.
De Nobriga said this cannot be the way we operate as a nation.
This Government, he stated, understands that it has hard work to do at a very hard time, but “we understand our job and we will continue to do it”.
“These posts were intended only for mischief, bacchanal and the creation of doubt in authority and they should be dismissed as such,” he said.
A public Facebook post by Pearce Robinson stated that a senior official from Trinidad and Tobago is being investigated by the United States for potential “money laundering” after multiple suspicious transactions were identified in accounts linked to the official.