Peters and Massy

PC Andrew Peters and his wife WPC Cowie Simone Massy.

A Chaguanas couple, both police officers, are expected to appear before the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to answer to four charges of gambling and money laundering.

WPC Cowie Simone Massy, 31, and her husband PC Andrew Peters, 43, were granted $100,000 bail each with a surety on Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young.

Massy and Peters were charged with the offences on Monday, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, SC.

They were jointly charged with using their premises as a common gaming house for the purpose of illegal gambling, money laundering in the sum of $240, money laundering in the sum of $280 and money laundering in the sum of $1,658.

The couple were arrested on June 10 in an exercise, during which a search warrant was executed at their residence in Chaguanas and a number of items were allegedly seized including the gambling machines.

The exercise was conducted by officers of the Professional Standard Bureau (PSB), spearheaded by W/Snr. Supt. Martin, supervised by Insp. Narine, and included detectives; Sgt. (Ag.) Mohammed, W/Cpl (Ag.) Bernard and Cpl (Ag.) Joefield and Legal Officer Bain.

Massy was last attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, while Peters was last attached to the Professional Standards Bureau.

