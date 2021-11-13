The US$33 million (TT$222.8 million) spent on Atlantic’s Train One liquefied natural gas facility in Pt Fortin is “manageable”.
In the context of a multi-billion-dollar LNG industry, the US$33 million spent to keep Train One going is a “manageable sum”, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.
He was responding to a question in the House of Representatives from Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee who asked whether given the statement that there was no natural gas for Train One, what alternative supplies of gas would be used to operate the plant between now and the first quarter of 2022 when a definitive decision will be made on the plant.
The Prime Minister said the operations at Atlantic were matters for the operators and the shareholders.
“Train One remains a part of the infrastructure for LNG in T&T and the shareholders are actively engaged in how it may be operationalised or not operationalised and I do not want the Member for Pointe-a-Pierre to paraphrase anything I have said. I have chosen my words very carefully and I have expressed them publicly about the future of Atlantic LNG Train One,” he said.
Some negotiations confidential
The Prime Minister said some of the discussions are in the public domain while other discussions remain under the cover of confidentiality.
“There are negotiations going on, we are actively engaged and as the official position of the Government is available for the population, the population will be advised on the completion of such negotiations as we have done before,” he said.
Lee noted that US$33 million had been invested and asked if LNG was currently being produced by Train One.
Rowley said: “I am glad that the Member for Pointe-a-Pierre has now accepted that he should not go around the country telling people that we have spent $400 million in this matter and is now prepared to use the accurate figure of $33 million because all along he has been in the forefront of misrepresenting this issue. So I am very grateful that you are accepting that we spent $33 million. Madam Speaker, $33 million in a multi-billion industry is in fact a manageable sum.”
He said Government’s negotiating position will not be prejudiced by any premature or negative statements from the Opposition who put misinformation in the public domain.
“Whether Train One, Two, Three or Four is operational, is a matter for all the shareholders,” he said.