THE political leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Edward Alexander is defending a comment he made in which he compared Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to a monkey in the zoo.
Alexander was speaking during a political event at Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas, on Saturday.
Yesterday, he said his words were taken out of context.
Monkey, ape, gorilla and chimpanzee comparisons and references have racist connotations and have been used to dehumanise and insult people of African descent for centuries across the world.
In a video circulating on social media, Alexander said, “Rowley in full monkey flight. Because it have times, I expect Rowley at some point to fling faeces at the media like the chimpanzees at the zoo,” Alexander said while mimicking the actions of a monkey swinging its arms.
“You doh watch him, you doh watch him?”
Alexander continued in the clip, “Prior Beharry asked him a question at the end of his last press conference, and he went full monkey on Prior, and the media gets that as a message to be careful what question you ask him because he will monkey you.”
But yesterday, Alexander defended his comments during a telephone interview with the Express, saying he was referring to the Prime Minister’s behaviour.
“What I said is that Keith Rowley behaves like a monkey. He comes across like that, and I wondered if it was deliberate if it was to send a message to the media because he behaves like that with media practitioners,” Alexander said.
Alexander further stated, “Keith behaves like a monkey, and he does that to provoke.
“People don’t need to make my comment something that is not to make themselves feel relevant or to create problems. This is about his behaviour not about racism.
“If I called Kamla a monkey, would that be racist? The answer is an obvious no, unless the minds of the people hearing twist the narrative to dog whistle. Keith talks about things all the time, but nobody holds him accountable for them, especially when he calls people all kinds of nasty things. When Keith does it the same people who want to stand in his defence have to be able to raise their voices.
“Two men dressed as gorillas try to rape a woman in a sari is a skit, and these same people who condemned me were OK with that.”
Alexander said the criticism he is getting on social media platforms for his comments is from hypocrites.
“I know that the politics of T&T have a lot of hypocrisy, and the PNM and UNC manipulate the narrative to keep their followers engaged. But the majority of people will dismiss the fact that the average Trinidadian listened to what I said, and they don’t have a problem with it,” he added.
While some social media users were outraged by Alexander’s comments, some defended him.
One social media user, Cindy Sheppard, wrote, “Calling someone a monkey is a racial insult. People must understand that you cannot call a person of African descent ‘monkey’ and expect no outrage.”
Gideon Smart stated, “Politicians should not get away with using their platform to say what they want. This politician is always hoping to score points with his racist words that always backfire on him.”
Jason Soodeen said, “Nothing Philip Alexander said was wrong. Rowley needs to check himself and understand that his attitude is a turn-off.”
Monique Joseph-Redman posted, “Keith Rowley needs to retire soon and give somebody else with a better attitude to run this country.”