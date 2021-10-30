A juvenile howler monkey was seized by police from a Mayaro man yesterday morning.
The monkey, also known by its species name Alouatta Macconnelli, was discovered at the man’s home, police said.
Police officers of the Mayaro CID, Task Force, Canine Unit and Court and Process Department, conducting an anti-crime exercise in the district, went before daybreak to the suspect’s home at Bel Air Road.
The officers executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition and found none.
However, when the officers approached the 33-year-old suspect, police said the man was allegedly holding the juvenile monkey in his hands.
Officers informed the man of the offence of possession of a protected animal and arrested him.
He was taken to Mayaro Police Station and charged by PC Baran with the offence.
He is scheduled for a virtual hearing on Monday before a Mayaro magistrate.
The baby monkey was taken by the officers and handed over to Forestry Division game wardens, who took it to the Emperor Valley Zoo in Port of Spain.
Senior game warden Steve Seepersad said it was likely that the animal entered the country through illegal trafficking channels.
Seepersad said juvenile monkeys are acquired by poachers who kill the mothers, as they will sacrifice their lives to protect their young ones.
“The poachers take the mother for the meat and take the young ones for sale,” said the senior game warden.
The offence of possession of a protected animal carries a maximum fine of $5,000.