Capuchin monkeys, macaws and parrots were found by police officers during a firearms and narcotics removal exercise in the Southern Division.
Several search warrants were executed on Wednesday and, during the search for firearms, police discovered two capuchin monkeys, four blue and gold macaws, and 36 Amazon yellow crown parrots. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged by a game warden for having the animals in captivity without the required permits.
In the Eastern Division, officers conducted a roving road check and drug block exercise in Biche. While searching a bushy area at Lewis Trace, Poole Village, Biche, the officers found one homemade shotgun. They took possession of the firearm and constable Albert is continuing enquiries.
Meanwhile in Tobago on Thursday, officers attached to the Moriah police station went to a semi forested area in Castara, in search of a suspect wanted in the district. While there, the officers discovered a marijuana field, which consisted of 844 trees and 250 seedlings. A short distance away another marijuana field which contained approximately 300 trees, was seen. The marijuana was harvested and destroyed.