THE MOTHER of Keithisha Cudjoe described her daughter’s killers as monsters who ripped out a piece of her heart when they ended her life.
She said this during the funeral for the mother of one which was held at 10 a.m. today.
Patrice Cudjoe also warned young women to be careful with the men they chose, because there are some 'animals' outside there.
Cudjoe, 21, and a mother of one, was found dead at the Heights of Aripo on January 28 after she was last seen leaving her home at Harding Place, Cocorite around 8.30 p.m. on January 24.
When she failed to return, her friends reported her disappearance to the St James Police on January 29, however the day before that her body was found an estimated 75 feet down a precipice. Due to her being dead for sometime she was initially listed as a, “Jane Doe,” but her friends positively identified her on February 2.
A post-mortem done on her body last week Thursday at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, resulted in an inconclusive report. On Wednesday (February 9) a second autopsy, paid for by businessman/activist Inshan Ishmael and others, was done by pathologist Dr Hubert Daisley, which concluded that she died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head.
Her final rites was a closed casket funeral held at Dennie’s Funeral Sanctuary, Lucient Road, off Belmont Valley Road, Belmont.
Pastor Ingrid Celestine comforted the family as best she could but quiet whimpers and sobs were heard throughout the ceremony.
She described Cudjoe's murder as a, “disrespect,” to God.
Calling on the family to pay tributes, Cudjoe’s mother took to the podium.
Wearing a T-shirt with her daughter’s image she said that while her daughter was not perfect she would always be there when she was needed.
“Plenty of you all loved her. She was cheerful and when you were weak she could make you strong,” she said.
“I loved her but the killers ripped out a piece of my heart and I am praying that God gives me strength to move on,” she said.
“Young ladies, you all have to take this as a lesson. Put your foot in my daughter’s shoes. Watch the men. It have animals outside there because whoever did this is not a child of God...they have no heart,” she said.
“Let parents know who are your friends are because not all skin-teeth is smile,” she warned.