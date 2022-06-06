Oropouche East Member of Parliament Dr Roodal Moonilal has raised concern over Government’s approval of $5 million for the Commission of Enquiry into the multi-billion-dollar Point Fortin Highway project although commission members have not yet held one meeting.
Moonilal, one of the speakers at the United National Congress (UNC) weekly news conference yesterday, said since the appointment of the Commission of Enquiry in July 2019, the members had not yet held a meeting.
“They have not met as yet. They have not called one witness. They have not summoned one warm-blooded human being. I was part of that ‘administerial’ team. Nobody wrote me about this Commission of Enquiry, if I would bring my briefcase and show documents or anything. Do you know that Parliament passed in the Finance Bill recently $5 million for this Commission of Enquiry that has not met once?” said the MP.
“When we asked what that money was for, they said they are reading. It is a lot of paper to read. So, $5 million going to these fellas because they are reading some big books. They need some money to read. Five million dollars gone,” he added.
Moonilal also questioned Government’s announcement that it is to expand the scope of the CoE, chaired by Sebastian Ventour, to investigate all aspects of the management of the land acquisition process by the National Infrastructure Development Co Ltd (Nidco) for the Point Fortin Highway project.
“The Commission of Enquiry has not started as yet and now you come to say that you want to widen the scope?” he asked.
Name legal adviser
Moonilal pointed out it was he who revealed the outcome of arbitration proceedings in favour of Brazilian construction firm Construtora OAS SA that ordered Nidco to pay OAS a total of $856 million “based on the damages and offset determined by the tribunal”.
“I remind the national community that if on Monday 16th May I was asleep, the country would not have known about this ruling. Up to now nobody would know,” he said.
Holding up a document, Moonilal said: “This is the full arbitration ruling – 305 pages. This was buried, it was covered up at the Prime Minister’s office under a carpet somewhere. They may have lifted up the wood on the flooring, tucked it inside and covered it up with carpet and they left it there. When the Opposition raised this matter on that evening, the Government was in shock. They said nothing...it took the Prime Minister ten days later to address his mind to this matter, and he blamed the last government for what happened seven years ago. Let the population know, had it not been for the UNC, no one would have known about this ruling. In fact, many members of the Cabinet did not know of this.”
Moonilal called on the Prime Minister to name the legal adviser who advised Nidco to terminate the project.
“That lawyer is still receiving fees for briefs and other matters. In a few days we will name that lawyer and his acquaintance in the Cabinet, who still getting taxpayers’ money having given advice to wrongfully terminate a contract that led to a billion-dollar loss to the taxpayer,” said Moonilal.
“It is a scandal if this lawyer is still collecting money from taxpayers for briefs from this Government,” he added.