OPPOSITION member Roodal Moonilal was not the one who had his attorneys write to the High Court requesting that judgment in the infamous “cartel claim” lawsuit be deferred until after Monday’s general election.
Instead, the request was made of Justice James Aboud by attorneys for other parties in the proceedings brought by the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD).
It was reported today that Moonilal’s attorneys were the ones who had written to the judge, but one of his attorneys, Alvin Pariagsingh later stated that this information was incorrect.
“I am the attorney at law on record for Dr. Roodal Moonilal in the claim referred and can confirm that no such request was made on his behalf. The entire story as it relates to my client is therefore wrong and creates the impression that Dr Moonilal made a request to defer the delivery of judgment. With a general election mere days away, such a fundamental error is regrettable as it provides fodder for the PNM's propaganda machinery,” Pariagsingh stated in an emailed response.
Last week it was revealed that the parties had written to Justice Aboud hold his hand on delivering the ruling tomorrow, August 6, as he had planned on doing.
However, the judge later responded through his judicial support officer, stating that the application had been denied.
“This decision is long-outstanding and His Lordship has been working on it since March 2020 in addition to other pressing judgments, in Chambers, in decision, and attendances at virtual hearings.
“The scheduled date of delivery was fixed in His Lordship’s diary prior to the announcement of the general election and subsequently formally notified to you.
“The Hon(orable) judge is unable to adjust his work schedule in August as he has many other demanding and equally important judicial responsibilities and obligations every day in August,” the response stated.