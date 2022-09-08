Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said yesterday the Government’s proposed new State company to maintain roads is “a recipe for corruption”.
Moonilal asked why there was need for a new State enterprise to repair roads when this was already being done through the Programme for Upgrading Roads Efficiency (Pure), and further claimed the Government was looking to put money in the hands of its friends and relatives.
Moonilal was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) mid-week news conference, at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, in Port of Spain.
He was referring to the Secondary Road and Rehabilitation Company, which will fall under the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and Minister Faris Al-Rawi.
Moonilal noted a news release from that ministry, advising that the company was being appointed, and questioned the inclusion of chairman of the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) Herbert George as chair of the new company.
Moonilal claimed George had overseen the collapse of Mosquito Creek and that phase of the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin, causing $180 million in taxpayers’ dollars to go “down the drain”.
He later said there was “no sighting” of Works Minister Rohan Sinanan on that matter, and said the Government had to answer as to “what is the need for this company and why you don’t want Pure”.
He said Pure was started by former prime minister Patrick Manning, and there were existing mechanisms for paving and maintaining roads.
Moonilal said some work such as repairs to secondary roads could be done through the regional corporations.
He further criticised the start-up budget for the company of $100 million, which was disclosed by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in June, during the Standing Finance Committee to discuss $3 billion in variations to the 2022 budget as part of the allocations.
Moonilal said he had been told an allocation of some $400 million was to be made in the next national budget for setting up the company, citing wastefulness and the potential for mismanagement.
The MP said the intended new company “doesn’t own a shovel or a wheelbarrow”, and would have to be outfitted with equipment, administrative capabilties and staff.
“They can’t fix anything,” he said, adding that the new entity would have to hire personnel such as engineers.
Moonilal, who has been outspoken on the issue of the incomplete Ramai Trace Hindu School, said the school could have been finished at ten per cent of the cost of the new road company.