Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said the Government’s near-billion-dollar payout to OAS Construtora was due to wrongful termination of the contractor from the Point Fortin highway project and not because of any contract change.
On Tuesday, at a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in Arima, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said a tribunal ruling stated the National Infrastructure Development Corporation (Nidco) must pay OAS a total of US$126 million (TT$857 million).
Rowley said, three days before the 2015 general election an addendum was added to OAS’s contract.
“The contract documents had clauses in it that protected the country against bankruptcy. There was one clause, 152E, which said if the contractor is insolvent or goes bankrupt, the bonds the contractor put up go to the State. But they did something to allow the contractor to go away with the money,” said the Prime Minister.
Rowley said the PNM Government went to court to get the addendum declared null and void, as this action was an attempt to defraud the State.
On May 16, Moonilal had raised the matter in the Parliament and called on Government to disclose whether it lost the matter and had to pay out nearly a billion dollars.
Yesterday, he said this decision by the tribunal was made since April and the Government is now engaging in a blame game to cover its incompetence.
“It is shocking. On April 16, 2022, a London court of arbitration ruled against the Government, to the tune of almost $1 billion in payment. It took one month later before I raised the matter in the Parliament with a copy of the report. The Government was silent as they attempted to cover up and sweep under the carpet this massive loss,” he told the Express.
“It took the Prime Minister almost ten days to respond, and he has come with a complete cock and bull story. The Prime Minister now attempts to distract attention away from their colossal loss in the courts that took over seven years,” said Moonilal.