Shadow national security minister of the United National Congress (UNC) Dr Roodal Moonilal says party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has made a “courageous and clear statement” calling on homeowners to defend themselves within the law.
“Mrs Persad-Bissessar and the UNC are for the people. The Government appears to be defending the criminal elements. Why is the Government warning citizens not to fight back? Why are (Fitzgerald) Hinds, Rowley and (Stuart) Young not standing on the side of the victims of home invasion? Mrs Persad-Bissessar stands on the side of victims traumatised by heinous crime.
Her stand must be applauded!” Moonilal said in a media statement.
He said the response from Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) offers no hope to the people who are under siege by criminals.
Moonilal knocked the TTPS media statement urging citizens to call on the police when there are home invasions and crimes.
He said the TTPS’ attempt to paint the crime issue as one in decline does not match the cold facts, as innocent elderly citizens are being mercilessly assaulted and murdered in the sanctuary of their homes.
Moonilal said the Stand Your Ground legislation proposed by Persad-Bissessar will give law-abiding citizens an opportunity to defend themselves, as he noted this legislation is on the law books of 38 states in the United States, in several European countries, and various other nations.
“The core principle of ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws is longstanding and is embedded in defending your family and property in a manner proportional to the threat. Many countries have labelled their respective laws as “a line in the sand” and “no retreat, no surrender,” he said.
The law has been upheld by Supreme Courts in several countries where there have been legal challenges,” he added.
Moonilal further criticised the Police Commissioner for her failure to communicate with society and face media scrutiny.
He said the top cop must provide solutions and optimism to a “besieged land by courageously facing critical examination, even criticisms,” as he noted that successful law enforcement everywhere displays bravery and fortitude during times of crisis, and not shield themselves behind cold statements and recorded messages.