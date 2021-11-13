Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday faced questions from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on his link to Inez Investments.
It was during PM Question Time in the House of Representatives and the Prime Minister was answering a question on the ANR Robinson Airport terminal building construction project in Tobago.
Moonilal had asked whether the Prime Minister was aware there was information in the public domain that China Railway Construction Ltd, the contractor for the project, was debarred and banned from bidding on World Bank and other multi-lateral development programmes as a result of being found guilty of fraudulent practices at the end of 2019.
The Prime Minister said he was not surprised that his colleague from Oropouche East knew this, while he (the PM) didn’t.
“We keep different company...Because I mean birds of a feather tend to flock together,” the Prime Minister said to desk-thumping.
Moonilal rejoined: “Prime Minister on that note of ‘birds of a feather’, can you indicate whether Inez Investment Ltd, (owned by) Allan Warner is a partner in the terminal building construction project and whether you have a business interest..?”
This provoked cross-talk and the Speaker ruled the question out of order.
Moonilal then asked: “Mr Prime Minister, are you aware whether in the public construction of the terminal building at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Inez Investments, of your friend Allan Warner, is involved in the construction, with sub-contracts?”
The Prime Minister said: “Madam Speaker, every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago is my friend, including Allan Warner. But I am not aware that Allan Warner is involved in this project at Crown Point.”
Moonilal began to ask another question but he encountered some cross-talk from National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
The Oropouche East MP then quipped: “Madam Speaker, the dog killer is disturbing me.”
It was a reference to a news report three weeks ago that Hinds’ vehicle, which was being driven by a chauffeur, had struck a dog.
“He kill a dog, Marley,” Moonilal said.
The Speaker said while she encouraged friendships, there was a certain standard that Members should adhere to.
Kamla: Maxine King linked to Inez, too
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in a statement yesterday continued to raise questions about Maxine King, nominee for the Police Service Commission, on the basis of an alleged connection to Inez Investments.
Persad-Bissessar noted that King was a wealth manager at Firstline Securities and that Firstline Securities was the collateral agent in developing the Bacolet Estate, along with Inez Investments, run by Allan Warner “who happens to be the long-time business partner of Keith Rowley. This is the same Allan Warner of construction of Landate notoriety,” Persad-Bissessar said. “Did the President expect citizens to believe that in picking suitably qualified persons to choose the next Police Commissioner, she coincidentally selected someone with close ties to Keith Rowley’s long-time business partner and best friend Allan Warner? The President must explain how she came up with Maxine King’s name for the Police Service Commission in the first place, or was this name sent to her by some high public official?”
The Opposition Leader said King was not the only new member of the PolSC that had questions of potential conflicts of interest since the Opposition had expressed concern over several nominees and their apparent bias or lack of fitness to serve.
“The Opposition maintains that given the President’s unwillingness to answer serious questions over alleged political interference leading to the collapse of the PolSC, she must not proceed further until public trust can be restored,” Persad-Bissessar stated.