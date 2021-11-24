WEEKS ahead of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, the Opposition has alleged a high-profile political figure in Tobago attempted to “intimidate” the Police Service into seizing the licensed firearm of Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke.
The claim was made by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual Monday Night Forum.
Moonilal has called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to state whether he was aware of the actions of the political figure and went on to accuse the PM of “undermining” the Office of the Prime Minister by his conduct.
Moonilal again stated Trinidad and Tobago’s democracy was under attack from the Government and said the Opposition planned to gain momentum on its “People’s Revolution”.
He asked whether Rowley knew the Tobago figure in question sought to “influence the firearms unit in Trinidad to take away, to remove and to seize the licensed firearm of Mr Watson Duke, leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots in Tobago”.
Moonilal said he had information that the political official sought to use their influence by “pressuring and by intimidating” the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to seize Duke’s weapon, in light of pending charges in the magistrates’ court.
He further claimed that when told the charges against Duke did not involve firearms and the weapon could not be removed, the Tobago official became “extremely angry and incensed that Mr Duke can continue to have in his possession a weapon, when he is before the courts”.
Moonilal called on Rowley to “indicate whether or not he was aware of this development, and aware of the individual who sought to intimidate, and who sought to manipulate the firearms unit to take action that was contrary to the law”.
When contacted on the issue yesterday, Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said he has no knowledge of a political figure attempting to intimidate the Tobago police to take away any firearm belonging to a political leader of a particular party.
“If someone violates the requirements of their firearm user’s licence there is a manner in which the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service will go about it and after a thorough investigation the necessary action will be taken,” he said.
At this time, however, Jacob said no such report is on his desk.
Going ballistic
Moonilal also asked the PM if he was aware of an official who applied for a licence to “sell guns” in Tobago and whether he was “annoyed” with that.
“Dr Rowley, did you try to disarm him physically?” Moonilal asked, saying the PM was trying to “politically disarm” the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) Tobago opponents.
“Did you try to get the firearms unit in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to take away his firearm and when they told you no charge he had in court was related to firearms, so it was not possible, you went ballistic?”
Moonilal said no prime minister can tell the firearms unit who to give guns to, adding the PM believed himself to be the commissioner of police.
Moonilal said there was also an official who applied for a licence for a special weapon “to kill pigs” and when denied approval, “went crazy”.
The UNC will not be contesting the THA election on December 6 but has accused the Government of manipulating the last report of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to increase, via the Parliament, the number of electoral seats in Tobago from 12 to 15—to the benefit of the PNM.
At a campaign meeting in Mason Hall last Saturday, Rowley stated no person facing a rape charge could represent the PNM at the polls. He was referring to a rape charge currently faced by Duke and warned Tobago that it would see increased hardship if the PDP takes power of the THA.
Moonilal has accused the Prime Minister of reacting too strongly to petty criticisms.
He went on to state that the PM’s issues with former police commissioner Gary Griffith—it was disclosed Rowley had communicated to former Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman Bliss Seepersad, via letter— arose as a result of Griffith refusing to be manipulated.
Moonilal said much of this arose from the PM’s public spat with Griffith over an illegal party at Bayside Towers, where health protocols were breached and the police took no action.
Suspension of cops
The Oropouche East MP has also called on the TTPS to clarify whether the Police Complaints Authority has issued a list of police officers for whom it has recommended suspension from duty, as a result of “ongoing investigations into misbehaviour in office, corruption and other serious offences investigated by the PCA, which may warrant suspension of police officers immediately”.
“It’s my understanding the PCA submitted a list of police officers to be suspended but they cannot be because there’s no police commissioner in place at this time, so that persons who are allegedly rogue cops, dirty cops and corrupt police officers are now on duty as a result of the implosion of the Police Service Commission and the interference of the political directorate into the appointment of a new commissioner,” Moonilal said.