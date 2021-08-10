Trinidad and Tobago will receive another tranche of AstraZeneca vaccines through Covax this week, according to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
Deyalsingh confirmed that the batch of 33,600 vaccines is on its way to T&T.
“They are going to be here within the next 24-48 hours, I believe,” he said during an interview with State station TTT.
“As soon as we have firm confirmation, a firm flight, a firm flight manifest shipping documents, we will make that available.”
A schedule on the Pan-American Health Organisation’s (PAHO) website yesterday stated that the shipment was “in transit” and its estimated arrival is tomorrow at 2.30 am.
This will be the third tranche of vaccines this country will receive through the Covax facility.
Deyalsingh said a portion of this shipment will be reserved for persons who have already received a first dose to be able to have their second shot.
T&T has so far received shipments of AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and a small batch of Pfizer vaccines from various sources.
Asked whether other brands would be made available to the population, Deyalsingh this is in the works, but he could not reveal any details.
“We will see other brands as soon as we have confirmation that the other irons that we have in the fire are bearing fruit. We have many irons in the fire, but we cannot speak about it prematurely. If we speak out of turn, we run the risk of having these companies, with which we have signed non-disclosure agreements, saying that T&T is not a partner we can deal with because they have violated the terms of the non-disclosure agreements.”
Deyalsingh once again urged the public to get vaccinated and said government will continue to educate the population on the safety of all vaccines.