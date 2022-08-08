Today we are experiencing mixed conditions with some sunshine and moderate showers in a few areas due to some low-level convergence and localized effects. There is the risk of an afternoon thunderstorm developing in some areas.
The axis of the next tropical wave is expected to reach Trinidad and Tobago sometime Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
A far eastern tropical wave just off the west coast of the African continent with a medium chance of cyclonic development over the next 5 days is expected to track to the northeast of the Lesser Antilles. This wave poses no threat to Trinidad and Tobago, at this time.
Please keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts and information issued by the TTMS. The Forecast is updated daily at 6AM, 10AM, and 4PM.