Beaches were reopened on December 20 last year, after months of closure as the Government sought to restrict gatherings and curb the spread of Covid-19.
But access was only granted between the hours of 5 a.m. and noon.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday announced a two-hour extension to the time, saying people can access the beaches until 2 p.m. daily.
This takes effect from tomorrow.
“There was some rush, there was some gathering,” the Prime Minister said of the past month of beaches being reopened.
But he said the gatherings appeared to be safe, as there had not been any rise in Covid-19 cases linked to the beaches.
“I checked with the doctors and we are not reporting any explosive negative reaction. Because all along we have been doing this thing cautiously and carefully.
“And since we got a good result so far, we can go a little further and stretch the beach time out to two o’clock,” he said during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
Go, but no ‘river limes’
“I also would like to allow access to rivers, with serious restrictions,” the Prime Minister said.
While the public will be allowed to visit rivers for bathing, there must be no gathering in groups of more than ten, and no traditional “river limes”.
Rowley said there should be no fires, no cooking, no playing of loud music and no partying.
“Do not go to the rivers to lime and cook duck by the thousands,” he warned.
Additionally, he said discussions will be held on the possibility of allowing reef boats in Tobago and swamp tours in Trinidad to resume.
In a response yesterday, legal adviser of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Dinesh Rambally said the SDMS welcomed the reopening of rivers, as the organisation had written to Rowley on January 4 about the issue as Hindus use the rivers for religious activities.
“We stand ready to work with the Government, if necessary, to suggest specific protocols within which Hindus can resume their traditional religious activities,” Rambally said.