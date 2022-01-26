Beach times have been extended!
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual media conference yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that as of Monday 31 January, beaches will officially be accessible to the public from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.
He said, “Next Monday, beaches in Trinidad and Tobago will be open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will also extend to reef tours, swamp tours and other like activities but with 50 percent capacity and we urge no partying, no alcohol and so on. And we urge caution after the beaches close at 6 p.m., please no after-beach lime, partying especially with your masks off and so on. The regulations will be amended to give effect to these changes that kick in…”
Deyalsingh said he was authorised by Prime Minister Keith Rowley to make the announcement.
He added that the decision was made after Rowley met with Chief Secretary, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine on Sunday.
Previously, beaches were opened between the hours of 5 a.m. to 12 noon then 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Welcoming the news yesterday were vendors at the beach who said they were happy to hear about the extension of beach times because it would allow them to get more customers.
The news was also warming welcomed online as many people posted positive reactions across social media.
However, when contacted yesterday, lifeguards told the Express they would only be working from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.