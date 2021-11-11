The heavy police presence witnessed throughout the capital city yesterday was part of the launch of the Christmas anti-crime initiative being spearheaded by the Port of Spain Municipal Police.
The initiative was launched at City Hall yesterday in a ceremony which was attended by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, and Snr Supt Sagramsingh, among others.
In his address, Martinez said he supported the anti-crime plan, as he believed that it would help in ensuring the safety of everyone entering and leaving the capital city, especially since business is expected to pick up during the Christmas period.
He said, ideally, he wanted anyone to feel safe walking through any part of Port of Spain, knowing that the police were always nearby, either on foot patrols or mobile patrols.
He also noted that the city was expected to engage in a beautification project, aided by private enterprises.
“You would want to ensure that the streets are clean, you want to be able to feel safe and secured while shopping and that somebody has your back seen or unseeing,” Martinez said.
Part of this would be to try to persuade homeless persons to move from sleeping on pavements in the business sectors, and try to get them to homeless shelters. At those location they would be able to get further help, including mental evaluations.
In Jacob’s address, he noted that the Police Service (TTPS) planned to conduct continuous patrols to ensure that the city was safe for law-abiding citizens. Part of this project would be utilising all five police stations and units in the district for mobile and foot patrols. Another part will be through the continuous monitoring and use of CCTV cameras set up in the city, as well as teaming up with security firms in the area.
“A simple example of our approach is where the city is now divided as mentioned earlier into mobile patrol zones and foot patrol zones and foot patrol beats. Where each entity in this crime plan is given particular areas of responsibility. And this will include Municipal officers, traffic wardens, and, of course, the officers of the service. Even security companies will play a part,” Jacob said.
Meanwhile, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said he hoped this initiative would show the capabilities of the TTPS to those who have their doubts.
“At the end of the day, the Police Service is the one set with the responsibility to treat with this aspect of security affairs. In crime reduction. I have been made aware of the plans and I fully endorse them and the theme of today. There is no place like a safe city. You are law enforcement,” Hinds said.
He noted that while many persons would be sleeping, the police would be out in areas of East Port of Spain and Laventille conducting patrols to ensure that peace and order is maintained.
“We have to be able to go the extra mile in the call of our duties. And most of you do. And that is commendable,” Hinds said .