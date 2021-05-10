The Ministry of Health activated a fourth level of care for Covid-19 patients over the weekend.
Principal medical officer at the Ministry of Health Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said that apart from the three existing tiers - ward level, high dependency unit and intensive care unit - there is now a fourth level - called a halfway house. This will accommodate those who are recovering from the hospital but who are not yet fit to go home.
Speaking at Monday’s Covid press conference, Abdool-Richards said, “We are testing and exhibiting the resilience of the parallel health care system by converting step down facilities and quarantine facilities into a more advanced level of care to treat those patients who are ill and require continued management and follow up by nurses and doctors.”
She added that the major demand is in the ward level beds.
She said that with the fourth tier, “Persons are between the hospital in terms of the ward and at home. This means that they are allowed to really function a little bit more independently, Their level of care may be less but they are still being observed by on call physicians who are on site and nurses and it prepares them mentally.”
She also said that this fourth tier allows for the freeing up of spaces at continued facilities. “It means that persons are able to move into new facilities which are the secondary and tertiary care facilities.”
She mentioned that another benefit of this fourth tier will be the better use of staff.
Abdool –Richards added that of the 110 beds introduced over the weekend, 50 were placed at the University of the West Indies campus in Debe, 40 at the Point Fortin facility and 20 at University of Trinidad and Tobago, Valsayn.
“This brings the number of ward level bed to 572 and the overall capacity of the parallel health care system to 662,” Abdool-Richards said.
Abdool-Richards said that increasing beds is not the answer to the Covid-19 pandemic. She reminded the population of the need to decrease the demand for hospital beds and called on citizens to continue to follow the public health guidelines of wearing a masks, washing hands and distancing including staying at home and avoiding congregating and co-mingling.