Trinidad and Tobago’s parallel healthcare system has been experiencing a slow increase in occupancy, brought on by an increase in the number of reported Covid-19 cases.
So said Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer-Institutions, during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference.
“The hospital occupancy was noted to decrease very slowly at first. We were at highest December 23, 2021, and we saw an initially slow decline and then a more consistent decline in hospital occupancy up until April 26. From April 26 to present, we have now noticed an occupancy that has been slowly increasing upwards,” Abdool-Richards said.
She noted that hospital occupancy went from its peak of around 82 to 83 per cent on December 23 last year to around 20 percent, however, within the last eight days it has moved from 20 to 24 per cent.
She said currently there are 194 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals, and the increase in hospital occupancy is in alignment with the increase in the rolling seven-day average for Covid-19 cases that was noted over the same period.
“There’s usually a 14-day to a 21-day gap between the start of the increase in cases and when we start seeing the increase in occupancy at the hospitals.
“With respect to the step-down facilities, there are zero patients, and this is a trend we have noted from the first week in March, and that really implies and shows that the patients that are being admitted into the hospitals are very ill.”
Abdool-Richards said that occupancy at the Intensive Care Units (ICU), which is another cause for concern, has been trending between 20 and 25 per cent for the past two months, which is a good sign.
“This morning there are nine ICU level patients in the hospitals in the parallel healthcare facility out of a total of 80 available beds, and none in the Accident and Emergency departments.”
Noting that all the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system are under the benchmark of 75 per cent occupancy, Abdool-Richards stated that demonstrates that they are not as filled as they were previously in the last surge.
“The Accident and Emergency departments continue to register low numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases. This morning there are seven patients across ten Accident and Emergency departments. The ambulance system is about 12 per cent usage for Covid-19 patients…a slight uptick compared to last week percentage which was below ten, but in all rather low numbers.
“We have noticed trends for approximately 75 days in which our hospitals have been under 40 per cent occupancy. We have noticed low numbers of persons seeking care at the Accident and Emergency departments, and the ambulance usage….another factor that we look at, is also low. However, we need to remember that 82 per cent of those patients who are hospitalised, are not fully vaccinated.”
She said while there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the virus, even after 26 months of the pandemic, there are three certainties that persons should be reminded of, which are:
1. Vaccination is a proven and effective method to reduce the risk of acquiring, transmitting and developing the severe complications of Covid-19.
2. Seek early care if you have comorbidities and develop symptoms of Covid-19 or if you’re in the vulnerable age group or population.
3. The three public health measures of wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance continue to prevent persons from spreading and acquiring Covid-19.