THE number of Covid-19 patients in hospital is on the rise once again.
This is according to Principal Medical Officer of Institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, who said the ministry has noted a recent rise in hospital occupancy as at the end of July.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Abdool-Richards said an increase in the number of patients in the parallel healthcare system has been observed from July 28 when the number of patients exceeded 110.
She said, “There was a general decline in the number of patients in the parallel healthcare system noted from February 18 when the national occupancy decreased to 40 per cent and declined right down to 87 patients - 15 per cent. However, over the last week, we have noticed an increase in the hospital admissions.”
On July 13, she said the ministry noticed an increase in the rolling average of confirmed Covid cases.
Ten days later on July 23, the number of Accident and Emergency (A&E) cases also increased.
The ministry considers the number of patients in the A&E as a precursor and a way of identifying how many patients go into the parallel healthcare system, according to Abdool-Richards.
By July 28, the hospital occupancy began to increase as well.
At present, there are 156 patients in the parallel healthcare system, representing a national occupancy level of 25 per cent, according to the ministry. Abdool-Richards also revealed that 80 per cent of those patients hospitalised are not fully vaccinated.
And, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, the majority of hospitalised patients are over the age of 50 with comorbidities.
There are also two paediatric cases in hospital.
Parasram also explained that the Omicron variant, which continues to be the leading variant worldwide, has shown to have an increased risk of evading the immune response both naturally acquired and vaccine-related.
The ministry is urging the population to become fully vaccinated and boosted, especially vulnerable groups.